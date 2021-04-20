PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor presses White House to defend Maxine Waters’ call for confrontations

Liberal PBS correspondent Yamiche Alcindor pondered why the Biden administration isn’t rushing to the defense of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., after she called for people to get "confrontational" if Derek Chauvin isn’t convicted of killing George Floyd.

"I wonder why the White House isn’t coming to the defense of Rep. Waters given the fact that she is facing an onslaught of attacks by, I would say Republicans, I wonder why the White House isn’t saying, ‘We back what she said about being confrontational,’" Alcindor asked press secretary Jen Psaki during Tuesday’s briefing.

"She was obviously not threatening violence," Alcindor continued. "There are civil rights leaders saying that’s what civil rights is, to be confrontational, to be active."

Psaki quickly dismissed the suggestion, noting that Waters clarified her own remarks.

"I think that’s the most powerful piece to point to," Psaki said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted Alcindor on Twitter.

"When PBS is even MORE of a partisan shill than the DEMOCRATIC White House," Cruz wrote.

During her visit to Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Saturday, Waters told reporters that if the former Minneapolis police officer isn't convicted in the death of Floyd, "We've got to stay on the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business."

Many interpreted Waters’ comments as a call for further unrest in a city that has already been plagued by violent protests. While the White House has refrained from defending Waters, many members of the mainstream media have rushed to her defense. CNN’s Don Lemon, ABC’s Joy Behar and Alcindor are among the prominent pundits to downplay her remarks.

Alcindor on Monday defended the far-left congresswoman with an attempted "fact-check" of Chauvin's defense team. Alcindor has referred to Waters in a story as "Auntie Maxine," a loving nickname by her fans.

Chauvin's defense attorney Eric Nelson invoked Waters' remarks in a motion for a mistrial following closing arguments Monday. Judge Peter Cahill denied the motion, though he acknowledged to Nelson that "Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned."

"Eric Nelson is now using Rep Maxine Waters saying that protesters should get 'more active' & 'more confrontational' if Derek Chauvin isn’t convicted as a reason for a mistrial to be declared. He’s claiming she threatened violence. Fact check: Waters did not threaten violence," Alcindor wrote.

Alcindor frequently injects left-wing commentary into her reporting and has said she views her role in journalism as being an advocate. Alcindor had warm words for new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on her first day as well, and she gushed to Biden that he was perceived as a "moral, decent man" in her question at Biden's only solo press conference as president.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.