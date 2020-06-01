PBS reporter faces backlash for telling Trump there's 'no evidence' that anarchists appeared at protests

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor faced heavy backlash for insisting that there was "no evidence" that any activity that sparked from the George Floyd protests were the result of "anarchists."

Protests have sparked across the country after last week's police-involved killing of 46-year-old Floyd in Minneapolis. However, riots also broke out that led to the destruction of property, looting, and assaults.

On Sunday, President Trump urged Democratic mayors and governors to take stronger action against who he described were "anarchists" that have caused havoc in recent days.

"Get tough Democrat Mayors and Governors. These people are ANARCHISTS. Call in our National Guard NOW. The World is watching and laughing at you and Sleepy Joe. Is this what America wants? NO!!!" Trump exclaimed on Twitter.

Alcindor responded to Trump's tweet in an attempt to fact-check him.

"'These people are anarchists,' President Trump says without providing any evidence," Alcindor said.

Critics blasted the PBS journalist for her suggestion that none of the attendees at the various protestors were anarchists.

"I was there last night when fires were burning in NW. Your tweet is not factual," RealClearNews reporter Philip Wegmann told Alcindor.

"It's an absolute disgrace that the taxpayers pay this activist's salary. This isn't journalism, and the American people shouldn't subsidize it," author James Hasson wrote. "Like, FFS. There was a story today about people lighting homes with children inside on fire and then blocking fire engines from responding. They're burning family-owned businesses and beating up elderly women. How much more evidence do you need, @Yamiche?"

"They're literally spray painting the anarchist A surrounded by a circle in cities across the country," columnist Ryan James Girdusky pointed to another example.

"Just woke up after watching hours of churches getting burned, stores looted, journalists assaulted, a female store owner getting pummeled by 'protestors,' and I gotta say this tweet here...is FANTASTIC! and keep in mind, you're paying for this fine work w your taxpayer dollars," political consultant Trey Radel wrote.

"So glad my taxpayer dollars are funding such smart and brave journalism from PBS," Donald Trump Jr. quipped.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also slammed PBS for the tweet.

"PBS seems to have trouble w/ what words mean," Cruz said. "According to Webster’s: 'evidence' - a sign which shows that something exists or is true: indication. 'anarchist' - one who uses violent means to overthrow the established order. Which part of burning cities & cop cars is unclear?"

PBS did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.