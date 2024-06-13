WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich ordered to stand trial in Russia on charge of 'gathering secret information'

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich – detained in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo Prison for nearly 15 months on dubious spying charges – will stand trial, Russian authorities said Thursday.

An indictment of Gershkovich has been finalized, according to Russia’s Prosecutor General’s office, who accused the journalist of "gathering secret information" for the CIA about a facility that produced and repaired military equipment. This is the first time the details of the accusations against Gershkovich have been revealed.

The 32-year-old has been detained in Russia since March 29, 2023, on previously vague espionage allegations that the U.S. government and the Wall Street Journal have called absurd. The U.S. has declared him wrongfully detained and repeatedly called for his immediate release.

The Associated Press noted that Russian "officials didn’t provide any evidence to back up the accusations" made against Gershkovich.

Gershkovich will stand trial in the city of Yekaterinburg, where he was arrested last year during a reporting trip. The start date is unclear, and he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy called the charges against him "fiction."

The Wall Street Journal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gershkovich, the American-born son of Soviet immigrants, was accredited by Russia's Foreign Ministry to report in the country at the time of his arrest.

The Wall Street Journal has arranged numerous events to keep Gershkovich in the public consciousness, with runs, social media storms, Read-A-Thons, a recent BBQ, and various other efforts. Friends, family and admirers have been able to exchange letters with him, though they are screened by Russian authorities.

Gershkovich is the first American journalist to be arrested on spying allegations since the Cold War, underscoring the rock-bottom relations between the U.S. and Russia. In the past year, Gershkovich has been on the cover of TIME Magazine and mentioned in the State of the Union address by President Biden.

Biden has personally called repeatedly for Gershkovich's release to no avail, and the journalist has continually lost appeals to end his pretrial detention. Former President Trump said earlier this year that the reporter would be freed after he was elected again.

Experts and people familiar with the case have told Fox News Digital that likely the best hope of freedom for Gershkovich — and fellow American held in Russia Paul Whelan — a high-profile prisoner swap.

Anyone interested in learning more about Gershkovich can visit WSJ.com/evan and FreeGershkovich.com.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital’s David Rutz contributed to this report.