Beloved Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been wrongfully detained in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo Prison for nearly 15 months, was celebrated with a barbecue in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Approximately 50 people attended the "Cook for Evan" event, including friends, colleagues from the WSJ, and other supporters. The BBQ was a demonstration of the ongoing efforts to raise awareness about Gershkovich's detainment, while honoring his love for cooking.

"Evan loves cooking and being the person to forge friendships among people whose paths might otherwise not have crossed. We're so happy to see how many people came out on Sunday to support Evan all while talking, connecting and eating good food. He should have been there with us. We'll keep fighting until he is," WSJ reporter Caitlin Ostroff said.

The 32-year-old American reporter has been detained in Russia since March 29, 2023, on espionage allegations that the U.S. government and his employer deny and have called absurd. Both have also called for his immediate release.

WALL STREET JOURNAL REPORTER EVAN GERSHKOVICH MARKS 14 MONTHS WRONGFULLY DETAINED BY RUSSIA

President Biden has called repeatedly for Gershkovich's release to no avail, and the journalist has continually lost appeals to end his pretrial detention.

Gershkovich, the American-born son of Soviet immigrants, was detained during a reporting trip in Yekaterinburg, the fourth-largest city in Russia. He was accredited by Russia's Foreign Ministry to report in the country at the time.

"Cook for Evan" munched on cheeseburgers decorated with miniature "Free Evan" signs while reminiscing about the cherished reporter.

EVAN GERSHKOVICH MARKS ONE YEAR IMPRISONED IN RUSSIA AS FRIENDS CAN ONLY WAIT FOR 'NIGHTMARE' TO END

The Wall Street Journal has arranged numerous events to keep Gershkovich in public consciousness, with runs, social media storms, Read-A-Thons and various other efforts. The Wall Street Journal’s corporate office even added an "Evan burger" to its cafeteria menu featuring the reporter’s favorite toppings.

Experts and people familiar with the case have told Fox News Digital that the best hope of freedom for Gershkovich — and fellow American held in Russia Paul Whelan — is likely a high-profile prisoner swap.

Anyone interested in learning more about Gershkovich can visit WSJ.com/evan and FreeGershkovich.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s David Rutz contributed to this report.