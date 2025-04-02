World War II veteran who's turning 104 goes viral with birthday request for Trump

A soon-to-be 104-year-old World War II veteran in Ohio is hoping to have a very special guest at his upcoming birthday party.

Denver Moore, who turns 104 on May 15, has invited President Donald Trump to attend his birthday party.

"I’m going to be 104 in May and I’m inviting you to my birthday party the 17th," Moore said in a video that was shared to TikTok last month.

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 700,000 times in ten days, Moore beamed while expressing his wish to meet Trump. He was wearing a red "MAGA" hat.

He told the president, "I got to vote for you again, and I hope I get to vote for you some more."

Allison Dudley, a friend of Moore’s family, filmed and uploaded the veteran’s message to the social media platform. Towards the end of the clip, she made her own pitch to Trump, saying, "He’s a World War II veteran – Army Air Corps. You should come and visit him. He wants you here for his birthday."

Moore lives at Danbury Senior Living facility in Massilon, a town just south of Cleveland.

Danbury Senior Living executive director Kelli Beckler spoke highly of Moore, telling local outlet, The Canton Repository, "We all really enjoy having Denver as one of our residents here. We love hearing his stories. He's a great historian and storyteller, and it's a real honor to be able to be a part of this with him."

She added that since his birthday wish gained traction on social media, "We've been having people from all over call the facility wanting to send him cards and different things."

Moore grew up on a farm in Noble County, Ohio, and worked at Hercules Engine Co. before he was drafted into service in 1942, After the war, he became a U.S. Postal Service worker and raised a family, according to The Repository.

His son, Rich, told News 5 Cleveland that he hopes the veteran’s birthday wish comes true. "If this makes him happy, then great. Whatever it takes."

Moore’s wish was inspired by his deep patriotism. "It’s a wonderful country," he said. "I’m glad God gave us the United States."

Moore remarked on the success of the video, telling The Repository, "In my long life, I never dreamed of that happening."

"They have a parade, firetrucks, (and) police cars. ... It'll be over at Canal Fulton at the (Veterans Affairs) club. According to that video, there's thousands of people who know all about it," he added to the outlet.

The White House did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.