‘Women’s March’ organization blasted for proclaiming they’re ‘proudly pro-abortion’: ‘The mask is off’

Twitter users savaged a tweet from the "Women’s March" organization which proclaimed that the leftist group is not just pro-choice, but "proudly" pro-abortion.

Critics noted that the feminist group was now admitting the truth, especially after years of liberals claiming they’re only pursuing protections for a woman’s right to choose. Some mocked the group for still clinging to the name "Women’s March," suggesting that a more inclusive and progressive name might be the "Birthing person’s March."

On Thursday, the left-wing activist organization, which gained notoriety during the Trump presidency for hosting massive feminist-themed protest rallies across the country against the administration, tweeted, "We're not just pro-choice. We are proudly, unapologetically pro-abortion. RT if you agree."

AOC: ABORTION IS AN ECONOMIC ISSUE BECAUSE GIVING BIRTH 'CONSCRIPTS' PARENTS TO WORK ‘AGAINST THEIR WILL’

Though instead of being flooded with support, the group’s tweet received heaps of scorn from Twitter users. The tweet was ratio’d, meaning that it received more critical comments than "likes," with pro-lifers rebuking the organization for being proud of the life-ending procedure.

Twitter-verified Catholic priest Fr. Matthew Schneider tweeted, "The mask is off. They are fully for killing innocent unborn human persons."

Conservative journalist Kyle Becker mocked the group for still using the term "woman" in their name in this progressive era, saying, "By the way, where's the Birthing Person's March handle? Get in line, Stalinist right-wing deviationists!"

The Blaze’s Jessica O’Donnell wrote, "we get it. you salivate at the murder of innocent babies. you’re vile."

In a response to a pro-choice person calling the tweet "kind of disgusting," O’Donnell quipped, "seems like they’ve lost the safe and rare motto."

Conservative musician Five Times August asked, "Why would anyone ever be ‘proud’ of an abortion? It’s not supposed to be bucket list accomplishment. Good grief you birthing persons are soulless creeps."

He added, "Speaking of… when do you formally change your organization name to Birthing Person’s March? Come on… commit!"

DEMOCRATS CONTINUE TO MAKE ABORTION CAMPAIGN ISSUE, BUT MOST STILL WON'T SAY IF THEY SUPPORT ANY RESTRICTIONS

Columnist Tim Young simply tweeted, "Gross."

Virginia state delegate Nick Freitas tweeted, "Finally! The quiet part out loud. For them abortion is not an unfortunate necessity. The destruction of innocent human life is something to celebrate."

Anglican priest Fr. Calvin Robinson berated the group, tweeting, "As in, killing babies in extreme circumstances isn’t enough - you want to do it for pleasure?"

Conservative pundit Lauren Chen remarked, "Mask off."

The Daily Wire reporter Megan Basham wasn’t impressed with the tweet. She wrote, "Yawn. You think you’re being daring, but we all already knew this."

LiveAction! Founder and pro-life champion Lila Rose tweeted, "Take them at their word."