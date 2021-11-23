Women's March apologizes for email reporting an average donation of $14.92: 'A year of colonization'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Women’s March apologized on Tuesday after sending out an email reporting an average donation of $14.92, a figure reflecting the year Christopher Columbus landed in the Americas.

"We apologize deeply for the email that was sent today. $14.92 was our average donation amount this week," the apology on Twitter said. "It was an oversight on our part to not make the connection to a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving."

CRUZ BLASTS MSNBC OVER SEGMENT TYING THANKSGIVING TO 'WHITE SUPREMACY' AND 'GENOCIDE'

It is unclear if the apology was in response to specific complaints made by email recipients offended by the mention of 1492. The Women’s March did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The apology was widely mocked on Twitter, with many users saying they were unable to determine whether or not the post was satire.

5 WAYS TO GET ALONG THIS THANKSGIVING – EVEN WITH FAMILY MEMBERS YOU MAY NOT LIKE

"This is the challenge for The Babylon Bee with all the woke stuff; it's like trying to satirize a comedy," Babylon Bee senior writer Frank J. Fleming tweeted. The Babylon Bee is a right-leaning site the does satire.

"The Women's March is not a serious organization," political commentator Lauren Chen tweeted. "If you can't see the amount of $14.92 without being triggered, seek help."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Keeping all of your email recipients in mind at this difficult time," Federalist editor Emily Jashinsky tweeted.