Bride-to-be who swallowed engagement ring in her sleep details bizarre series of events

A San Diego woman who swallowed her engagement ring in her sleep joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to go over the bizarre series of events, explaining that she has long had "vivid" dreams and a history of sleepwalking.

"Nothing dangerous ever, I guess until now," Jenna Evans told anchor Julie Banderas, recalling that the action-packed dream involved she and her fiancee on a train in a dangerous situation and he urged her to swallow the ring to protect it.

"So, ya know, I trust him without question so I took the ring off, put it in my mouth and down the hatch..."

BRIDE'S PARENTS ALLEGEDLY DEMAND WEDDING GUEST PAY FOR SON'S MEAL CHOICE

Evans said swallowing the ring "made sense" to her while she was half-asleep and then she went back to sleep for the night. She said she immediately realized in the morning that the ring was gone and knew where it was.

After going to the doctor, Evans shared X-ray photos on Facebook, showing the ring in her stomach, and the story went viral.

Evans wrote on Facebook that when the doctors at an urgent-care facility returned with the results, they were shocked. She wrote that the doctor showed her the X-ray and, “sure enough, my ring was right there in my stomach! They called a gastroenterologist and decided it would be best not to let nature take its course. (Thank God) Before I left, she recommended seeing a sleep specialist as well.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Evans’ post, the doctors retrieved the ring just fine performing an upper endoscopy, but returned it to her fiance and not her.

“Bobby finally gave my ring back this morning,” she wrote, “I promised not to swallow it again, we're still getting married and all is right in the world.”

Evans said the couple's wedding will be in May 2020.