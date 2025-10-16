Wisconsin mom 'seething' after Democrats give her 8-year-old son a chilling bracelet calling for Trump's death

Expand / Collapse search
Madison Colombo
A Wisconsin mother says she was stunned after her young son was handed a bracelet calling for President Donald Trump’s death at a local farmers market. 

Katie Neubauer said the bracelet was given to her 8-year-old by volunteers at the Winnebago County Democratic Party booth during a recent visit to the Oshkosh Farmers Market. She said the bracelet read, "Is he dead yet?"

"I hand it back to him and I said, ‘We don’t wear hate speech here,’" Neubauer told "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday. 

Trump and Erika Kirk at the White House

President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk as he presents the Medal to his wife Erika Kirk (L) during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 14 in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"I had to walk away because I was seething."

Neubauer said she later returned to the booth and noticed other bracelets with anti-Trump messages, including ones marked "8647." The phrase combines "86," slang for "get rid of" or "kill," with "47," referring to Trump as the 47th president.

The mother said she contacted the market’s manager, who told her she wasn’t the first to complain. 

"In fact, there were about 10 complaints total that particular day," Neubauer said.

The manager of the farmers market confirmed to FOX 11 News Green Bay that the booth was operated by the Winnebago County Democratic Party. She also said party officials and the market decided they would not return for the remaining markets this season.

The outrage comes as officials warn about the escalation of political violence. Trump has called on lawmakers to lower the temperature of their rhetoric and warned that violence is increasingly being aimed at conservatives.

"We've watched legions of far-left radicals resort to desperate acts of violence and terror because they know that their ideas and arguments are persuading no one," said Trump during a ceremony where he posthumously awarded political activist Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom. 

Protesters hold signs and march through city streets during a

People march during a "No Kings" movement protest in Los Angeles, California, on June 14, amid ongoing demonstrations against a series of federal immigration raids. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was killed on the campus of Utah Valley University in September.

Trump himself has also experienced two assassination attempts, and Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was targeted in an arson attempt at the governor’s mansion.

