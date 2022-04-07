Wisconsin moms oust incumbents in school board election in bid to counter 'divisive ideology'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three Wisconsin mothers have ousted two incumbents to become the newest members of their local school board, as the parental push for transparency in the classroom continues.

Newly-elected Menomonee Falls School Board members Shelley Holzman, Nina Christensen and Chris Stueland joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to explain why they decided to take a more active role in their children's education.

"We think our kids just need to get back to the subjects and get back to learning, focus solely on learning and less on divisive ideology and curriculum and agendas," Stueland told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "And so we want to do our best to get that out of our schools."

The trio highlighted how the pandemic played a role in the matter, allowing them to get an inside look at their kids' curriculum and what was really going on in their classrooms.

"During COVID, we were all home and had the opportunity to pay attention to what our children were learning," Holzman said. "Then coming out of the return to school, [we] chose to start attending school board meetings and saw the opportunity before us to truly fix some of the problems that weren't being recognized or addressed."

The three women, who each have been in the school district for over a decade, secured victory for the three-year term, receiving over 3,700 votes each.

"I used to have blind trust in many of the institutions in regards to medical, our government and including our educational system," Christensen stated. "So Chris and I actually started talking, and we just organically started attending all of the school board meetings and the committee meetings."

"So we dedicated a lot of our hours, and from there we started doing research and engaging more with the school district," she continued.

The Menomonee Falls School Board was not the only one to undergo sweeping changes.

Republicans secured victory in all three Waukesha school board seats earlier this week, as critics say the sweeping changes could indicate what's to come in the 2022 midterm elections.