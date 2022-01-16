Winsome Sears: ‘I am the embodiment of what we’re trying to achieve in America’

During an interview on "Fox and Friends Weekend" newly-elected Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears shared an inspiring message about what her election means for the future of America.

REPUBLICAN GLENN YOUNGKIN IS SWORN IN AS GOVERNOR OF VIRGINIA

WINSOME SEARS: I'm just going to repeat what… Biden and our current Vice President Harris has said about racism when they were asked, ‘Is racism systemic in America?’ Their answer was absolutely no. And so I am the embodiment of what we're trying to achieve in America. We want everyone to have equal opportunity. And here I sit today to say it can happen. I am so tired of those who look at life as being the glass is half empty. What a negative way to continue to view life because you know, life is going to hit you hard and you have to be prepared for it. You come out of the womb screaming. That ought to be an indication of how things are going to be, the rich suffer-yes- the poor suffer and everybody in between. We can make it.

