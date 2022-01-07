If Biden isn't careful, his policies could destroy an entire economy: Winsome Sears

Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears joined "Fox News Primetime" Friday to address how the racial unemployment gap has surged and the Biden economy has failed to deliver for Black Americans.

WINSOME SEARS: When you had governors deciding that certain businesses were essential and others weren’t, mostly mom-and-pops suffered. In the meantime, the big box stores stayed open. Then you [parents] have to stay home with your child because the governors closed the schools, yet it’s interesting to me that private schools were able to figure out very quickly how to keep open while COVID was raging. So the public schools were closed, but the private schools were open, and people had to stay home with the children, and so there we go. Businesses suffered. You know, policy is a darn thing, and if you are not careful, you can destroy a whole economy. And by the way, suddenly they [Biden administration] figured out inflation does exist. It’s not in our minds. Gas has gone up. Thank you very much. You closed the pipeline your first day in office, President Biden. And the food has gone up. We are paying more. You wonder, what are they not getting?

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: