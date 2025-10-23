Winsome Earle-Sears mocks MSNBC panel for suggesting that voting against her opponent is sexist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears mocked MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" panelists Wednesday after they suggested that voting against her Democratic opponent, Abigail Spanberger, was sexist.

Co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Jonathan Lemire, along with liberal commentator Molly Jong-Fast, complained that Spanberger and New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, were not running away with their races and blamed sexism in America.

Earle-Sears, Virginia's lieutenant governor and Spanberger's Republican opponent, replied to the segment, asking, "Who wants to tell them?" — referring to the fact that either woman would become the commonwealth’s first female governor if elected.

In the segment, Brzezinski emphasized how important electing Spanberger and other female Democratic candidates was to the party and to the country.

"It really is incredible when you have Abigail Spanberger, Mike Sherrill — her background, all the different jobs that she has held in the military. And also, like Elissa Slotkin, I mean, my God, these women are incredible," she said.

"And to them, I would say, fight, fight, fight, because we need them. We need them," Brzezinski added.

Jong-Fast noted that Sherrill has been campaigning hard in her race against former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli for New Jersey governor but appeared anxious about the outcome.

Lemire said that although both candidates are leading in their respective polls, their races remain competitive.

"Yeah, Sherrill did have a few missteps in her campaign, but she still has, as you say, a five- or six-point lead per polling. Spanberger’s leading Virginia a little bigger than that. But you know, both still competitive races here heading into the last couple of weeks," Lemire said.

Lemire suggested that part of the challenge may stem from the country’s lingering misogyny.

"But to Mika and to Molly’s point, I mean, this is something that a lot of Democrats are grappling with right now," Lemire continued. "They’ve nominated women two of the last three elections for the presidency — lost both. There are some who say, ‘Well, we can’t do that again. The stakes are too high.’ But, of course, that does fall into the same misogynistic trap."

Brzezinski replied, "Other countries have no problem electing women."