Winsome Earle-Sears fires back at Youngkin commencement protesters: 'They don't speak for us'

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears told "America Reports" that George Mason University students protesting Gov. Glenn Youngkin's planned commencement speech need to learn how to "tolerate everyone," even views they "don't like."

FIRE CALLS ON GEORGE MASON STUDENTS TO RESIST CENSORSHIP AFTER DEMANDS TO CANCEL YOUNGKIN COMMENCEMENT SPEECH

LT. GOV. WINSOME EARLE-SEARS: Imagine that — that you can have the tyranny of a small group of people who will make a decision for everyone. I mean, who is I — I and my peers? Who are you? When you look at the people who are saying that they don't want the governor, it is exactly a small minority, and half of them don't even live in Virginia.

GEORGE MASON STUDENTS PROTEST DECISION TO HOST YOUNGKIN AS COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER

They don't even go to the university, so we have to understand, who are these voices that want to speak for us? They don't speak for us. We here in Virginia will make these decisions, and this is about life. You are going to find yourself in situations, soon-to-be-college graduate, that you don't like. And you know what we have to do? We tolerate everyone. This is America. We tolerate those views we don't like. You live your life, and you let everybody else live theirs.