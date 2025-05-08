Expand / Collapse search
William Shatner has a 'counter-offer' in mind for Canada's new prime minister

The 'Star Trek' actor reveals whether he thinks Trump’s offer for Canada to join the US is 'serious'

Stephanie Samsel
William Shatner: At a certain point, persistence becomes insulting

Canadian actor William Shatner weighs in on President Donald Trump's quest to make Canada the nation's 51st state and reveals whether he wants to go to Mars on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Canadian actor William Shatner teased the "counter-offer" he would have liked Canada's newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney to have made against President Donald Trump’s push for the country to join the United States as its 51st state.

The prime minister told Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday that some places are "never for sale," including Canada, to which Trump responded, "Never say never."

"I've dealt a little in real estate, and I'm going to say to Carney, do a real estate deal," Shatner told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday. "Make a counter-offer. Let's offer — Canada, offer to the United States to be the 11th province."

Shatner revealed whether he thought Trump was "serious" about making Canada the nation’s 51st state. 

CARNEY SAYS CANADA IS NOT FOR SALE, TRUMP REPLIES, 'NEVER SAY NEVER'

"I mean, everybody's so serious about what is an un-serious offer," he said. "Canada's been around for 150 years more, and they've had a noble service."

Left: President Donald Trump; Right: Canadian flag

U.S. President Donald Trump (left) walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn on May 1, 2025 in Washington, DC; a general view of the Canadian Flag (right) on March 14, 2023 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.  (Left: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Right: Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

"You can't denigrate that, you can't deny that," Shatner continued.

Watters challenged Shatner’s implication that Trump is "denigrating" Canadian soldiers’ "fight for freedom."

Sometimes "persistence" pays off, he said, adding that former President Joe Biden finally got his wife to accept his marriage proposal after multiple attempts.

Shatner replied, "I know, but at a certain point, persistence becomes insulting," before calling the 51st-state debate a "spurious fight."

Watters asked the "Star Trek" actor if he took an interest in Mars, which SpaceX CEO Elon Musk intends to colonize as a source of "life insurance" for humanity.

ELON MUSK SHARES VISION OF MARS AS 'LIFE INSURANCE' FOR HUMANITY: 'MULTI-PLANET CIVILIZATION'

Shatner described the question as "fraught with many implications, like discovery."

"What is this thing that mankind has to search and search and search and never be content?" Shatner asked. "Like making one offer after another to Canada."

William Shatner on 'Star Trek' 50th anniversary Video

Shatner said he plans to ask Neil deGrasse Tyson the same question in June during "Rocking," their unscripted concert in Seattle, before plugging his annual Hollywood Charity Horse Show.

"I've raised millions of dollars for children and for veterans, and on May 31, we’re having our party," Shatner said.

KATY PERRY'S BLUE ORIGIN FLIGHT FOLLOWS WILLIAM SHATNER ON STAR-STUDDED TREKS TO SPACE

Since his iconic role as Capt. James T. Kirk in "Star Trek," the 94-year-old is no stranger to exploring the universe. 

In 2021, he became the oldest person to travel to space at the time when he flew on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket.

After his flight, he reflected on the trip as something that "felt like a funeral."

Shatner continues to oversee and host his series "The UnXplained," an investigative documentary on the History Channel, to help explain the world’s most intriguing phenomena. 

Stephanie Samsel is a digital production assistant at Fox News Digital. She has previously written for Campus Reform and the Media Research Center, covering political bias in education and entertainment.