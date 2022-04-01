Piers Morgan roasts Hollywood's 'extraordinary depth of hypocrisy' after Will Smith slap of Chris Rock

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Fox Nation host Piers Morgan on Friday slammed Hollywood’s "extraordinary" hypocrisy for how they reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

Morgan told "Fox & Friends" that Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is one of the "greatest stories of all time."

"What struck me generally about the night, was – as so often with Hollywood – the extraordinary depth of hypocrisy that they all sank to," Morgan said, ahead of the April 25 premiere of "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

WILL SMITH MET WITH ACADEMY BOARD MEMBERS TO DISCUSS CHRIS ROCK SLAP AHEAD OF EMERGENCY MEETING

Will Smith met this week with top brass at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences to discuss the slap of Chris Rock on the Oscars stage Sunday night.

Insiders familiar with the controversy said Smith had a Zoom meeting with Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson just one day before the film Academy released a statement confirming it "initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Morgan added they were all pretending that they were horrified by what they witnessed.

"‘This is disgraceful, it stains the reputation of Hollywood and the Academy Awards. Really? Because after he slapped Chris Rock on stage and swore at him from the audience, I seem to remember him getting one of the top awards and receiving standing ovations and then going to the parties and partying like he was the most popular guy in town," he said.

"Spare me the fake morality of these Hollywood hypocrites."