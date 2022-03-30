Chris Rock spotted for first time since night of Will Smith's Oscars slap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Rock was spotted Tuesday for the first time since Sunday night, when Will Smith "smacked the s---" out of him during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Rock was photographed in Boston around 6 p.m. just days after Smith slapped him over a joke made at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith. The comedian is staying at a Boston-area hotel as he prepares to perform at The Wilbur on Wednesday night.

The Wilbur did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Rock's comedy show is highly anticipated following the slap. Tickets to the event reportedly were going for over $800 as of Wednesday morning.

Rock has not spoken publicly about the slapping incident.

However, Smith has apologized to Rock via Instagram.

"My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. "

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my ‘King Richard’ family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

The Academy has condemned Smith's actions and launched a full review of the incident despite allowing the actor to accept the Oscar he was awarded Sunday night – less than an hour after he slapped Rock onstage.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show," the statement from the Academy read. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law."