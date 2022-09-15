Will Cain: It's time for liberal sanctuary cities to live under the policies they support

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain explained on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday that Democrats need to live with the policies they advocate for, especially when it comes to illegal immigration.

WILL CAIN: It's necessary, and I think it's genius. I think everybody should have to live under the policies they advocate. … And in this case, what we should do and what governors across the nation, including Governor Greg Abbott of Texas and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, are doing is making sanctuary cities live under the policies they advocate. Actually, it's more benign than that, they're actually just accepting an invitation. These cities have invited illegal immigrants to come and take advantage of their sanctuary. Why are they then upset that somebody has accepted their invitation?

