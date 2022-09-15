Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Will Cain: It's time for liberal sanctuary cities to live under the policies they support

Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott send migrants to liberal sanctuary cities, Martha's Vineyard

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
'Everybody should have to live under the policies they advocate': Will Cain Video

'Everybody should have to live under the policies they advocate': Will Cain

'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Will Cain slams Democrats for their complaints over migrants arriving in their cities

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain explained on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday that Democrats need to live with the policies they advocate for, especially when it comes to illegal immigration.

VP HARRIS’ BORDER COMMENTS REVEAL MASS AMNESTY REMAINS TOP ADMINISTRATION PRIORITY

WILL CAIN: It's necessary, and I think it's genius. I think everybody should have to live under the policies they advocate. … And in this case, what we should do and what governors across the nation, including Governor Greg Abbott of Texas and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, are doing is making sanctuary cities live under the policies they advocate. Actually, it's more benign than that, they're actually just accepting an invitation. These cities have invited illegal immigrants to come and take advantage of their sanctuary. Why are they then upset that somebody has accepted their invitation? 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Will Cain: 'We are losing the will to be productive and creative in our economy Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.