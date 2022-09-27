Will Cain: Kyrie Irving stood by his principle and was made into a 'scapegoat'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain praised Kyrie Irving for standing by his principles, costing him more than $100 million over his decision not to receive the COVID vaccine. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Cain also touted the many Americans who sacrificed their jobs and income in order to uphold their principles.

WILL CAIN: They say, ‘Well, just get the shot, man. Just get the shot.’ How intrusive? How totally ignorant of privacy is that type of response? That, ‘hey, man, just make this medical decision for everybody else,’ even though it doesn't do anything for everybody else. And I like that you say this, Brian, because it's so important. Look, it is a lot to give up $100 million, but Kyrie's going to be okay. He has and will make millions and millions more. It's a lot. And you have to ask how many of us out there would go ‘100 million, shot or no shot?’ So you've got to give Kyrie credit for his principle. But there are average Americans out there that gave up 100% of their income, gave up their job on principle. And we as a society, not you, not me, but as a society, we tolerated this really this ugly instinct to scapegoat others.

