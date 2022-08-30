Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Will Cain on 'Fox & Friends': 'Democrats give away more poison as the cure'

Liberal Pennsylvania governor proposes sending $2,000 checks to fight inflation

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Will Cain: Democrats give away poison as the cure Video

Will Cain: Democrats give away poison as the cure

'Fox & Friends Weekend' host Will Cain slams Pennsylvania Democrats for using government handouts as a solution for addressing inflation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" host Will Cain ripped outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) Tuesday on"‘Fox & Friends" for proposing $2,000 payments to residents in order to fight inflation. Cain called it a "vote-buying scheme" just a few months before the gubernatorial and Senate elections in the state. 

FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS REAL-TIME PAYMENT SYSTEM COULD BEGIN AS EARLY AS MAY 2023

WILL CAIN: Well, he says they can afford it in Pennsylvania. The question is … how does he rationalize this doesn't lead to increasing inflation? They are addicted to giving away more of the poison as the cure. You give away free money, you will raise prices once again. It happens in everything the government gets involved in: from health care, to education, to housing. You subsidize it, you make it cheaper, you make it easier, prices rise and you get hyperinflation in all those industries. Now, in Pennsylvania, Governor Wolf is going to subsidize life: $2,000 to deal with inflation, of course, causing more inflation.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Will Cain: This is another vote-buying scheme Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.