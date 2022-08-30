Will Cain on 'Fox & Friends': 'Democrats give away more poison as the cure'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" host Will Cain ripped outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) Tuesday on"‘Fox & Friends" for proposing $2,000 payments to residents in order to fight inflation. Cain called it a "vote-buying scheme" just a few months before the gubernatorial and Senate elections in the state.

WILL CAIN: Well, he says they can afford it in Pennsylvania. The question is … how does he rationalize this doesn't lead to increasing inflation? They are addicted to giving away more of the poison as the cure. You give away free money, you will raise prices once again. It happens in everything the government gets involved in: from health care, to education, to housing. You subsidize it, you make it cheaper, you make it easier, prices rise and you get hyperinflation in all those industries. Now, in Pennsylvania, Governor Wolf is going to subsidize life: $2,000 to deal with inflation, of course, causing more inflation.

