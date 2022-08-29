Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf calls for $2,000 payments to help families ‘survive inflation’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on Republican lawmakers in his state Monday to help pass a bill that would allow Pennsylvania to send $2,000 to families making less than $80,000 in order to help them fight inflation.

The Democrat said this is his second attempt at trying to get this bill passed and Pennsylvania can afford such payouts as it has an $800 billion economy.

"I want to give Pennsylvanians the step up they need to survive inflation and higher prices. So, $2,000 to any family, to families making $80,000 dollars or less. We estimated that about 250,000 families will apply for this," Wolf said.

"So that's a 500-million-dollar operation expense and it's going to provide needed buffers against high prices," he added. "And we hope prices are up temporarily, but it's going to give families some room to get back on their feet."

"We have the ability to do this financially," Wolf continued. "We can actually help families get lifesaving medicine, out-of-state funds. We can help families stay in their homes. We can help families afford to eat. Why on earth wouldn't we do it? Especially now again when we have the money sitting in the bank?"

Wolf also said, "We have an $800 billion … economy in Pennsylvania."

"Five hundred million dollars is less than one-tenth of one percent of what this commonwealth generates annually. We can afford to do this," Wolf said. "This will not have an inflationary effect."

"So I'm calling on Republican leaders in the General Assembly. We all are calling on Republican leaders in the General Assembly to step up and send this bill to my desk," Wolf concluded. "Promise you I'll sign it quickly. Let's put this cash back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians where it belongs. Let's help families get through this tough time."

Fox News' Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.