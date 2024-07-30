Whoopi Goldberg tells 'The View' she feels sorry for 'poor guy' JD Vance: 'I pity this man'

Whoopi Goldberg, told her co-hosts on "The View" that 1980s actor Mr. T’s iconic phrase "I pity the fool" summarizes how she feels about former President Trump’s vice president pick Sen. JD Vance.

When President Biden stepped aside under pressure from his own party earlier this month, Harris rapidly ascended to become the presumptive nominee for Democrats. Harris has since enjoyed a honeymoon period with her party and from many in the media. At the same time, comments both old and new from Vance have been making headlines and causing Republicans to be on the defensive.

Goldberg opened up a segment of the show on Tuesday by noting Republican claims that Harris’ rise to run for the presidency "doesn’t change a thing for them," but shared a now-viral soundbite of Vance speaking very differently at a recent fundraiser.

"All of us were hit with a little bit of a political sucker punch," Vance told donors at a fundraiser in Minnesota. "The bad news is that Kamala Harris does not have the same baggage as Joe Biden, because whatever we might say, Kamala is a lot younger and Kamala Harris is obviously not struggling in the same ways that Joe Biden did."

FLASHBACK: HARRIS COMPARED ICE TO KKK, SAID IMAGES OF BORDER PATROL AGENTS ‘EVOKED SLAVERY’

"They are shooketh," another co-host Sunny Hostin, sparking laughter in the audience.

"I mean, if you know this poor guy, I feel so bad for him, because he just can’t-No, I’m going to, I’m going to pity this man," Goldberg said. "Remember how Mr. T used to ‘pity the fool’? Well I pity this man. I pity him, because he’s had a very bumpy rollout so far, and here he is once again saying one thing in public and another thing in private."

She asked her fellow co-hosts, "So how much of a liability is this guy becoming?"

DEMOCRATS TO CONFIRM NOMINEES BY VIRTUAL ROLL CALL WEEKS BEFORE DNC IN CHICAGO TO AVOID LEGAL CHALLENGES

"Oh I think Trump is shaking, he’s like ‘I picked the wrong guy! What did I do?,'" co-host Joy Behar replied.

Behar contrasted this with Democrats and their elation over Harris’ rise.

"The other side has energy and youth and brilliance, and y’know it was time for America to grow up, we’re 248 years old right, that’s pretty old at this point," touting how leaders of different races, religions, and sexual orientations are popping up in new places around the world.