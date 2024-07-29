'White Women For Kamala' speaker tells viewers to never correct Black women: 'Put our listening ears on!'

One of the speakers in a Zoom meeting rallying support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign among White women went viral for her patronizing tone as she chided listeners never to "correct" women of other races.

The "White Women: Answer The Call" Zoom meeting gathered 164,000 White women last week, breaking the world record for the largest Zoom call. The massive remote meeting to rally support for Harris featured multiple celebrity guests like U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe, musician Pink, and actress Connie Britton, the last of whom jokingly dubbed the meeting, "Karens for Kamala." The Thursday gathering was inspired by a previous Zoom call directed at Black women last Sunday that was organized by activist group "Win With Black Women."

Arielle Fodor, a teacher turned TikTok "influencer" with over 1.3 million followers, went viral for her contribution to the Zoom meeting. Fodor, known as Mrs. Frazzled on TikTok, makes content where she uses what she describes as a "teacher voice," speaking as if addressing children while correcting people about things like "mansplaining."

After being introduced Thursday as someone who could help "gentle parent" the group through the 2024 election, she said, "BIPOC women have tapped us in as White women to step up, listen, and get involved this election season. This is a really important time and we all need to use our voices and influence for the greater good. No matter who you are, you are all influencers in some way."

She then went on to share some "dos and don’t’s for getting involved in politics online and navigating the toxicity that comes with it."

Fodor went on to warn her fellow White women "that some toxicity can come from us too."

"Don’t make it about yourself. As White women, we need to use our privilege to make positive changes," she said. "If you find yourself talking over or speaking for BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and other people of color] individuals or, God forbid, correcting them, just take a beat and instead we can put our listening ears on."

She encouraged listeners, "Do learn from and amplify the voices of those who have been historically marginalized and use the privilege you have in order to push for a systemic change. As White people, we have a lot to learn and unlearn. So do check your blind spots. You are responsible for your algorithm, believe it or not. Intentionally seek out and share content from BIPOC creators, activists, and thought leaders. They should be the leaders of conversations about race, injustice, and equity."

The remarks were shared widely on X, with conservative figures taking aim at Fodor's speaking style, calling it condescending and cringe-inducing.

"Next-level cringe," X owner Elon Musk wrote about it.

Fodor posted her entire remarks to the call on her TikTok account and called it the "speech that launched a million haters." In them, she encouraged listeners to try to persuade Trump supporters in their orbit because "you are all influencers."

"Being an ally means being willing to be uncomfortable, and no one is more uncomfy than someone talking to their bigoted family members," she said, smiling.

Fodor didn't respond to a request for comment.