Whoopi Goldberg suggests packing Supreme Court on 'The View': 'I'm in favor of getting my country back'

President Biden has said he doesn't support packing the Court

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Whoopi Goldberg suggested expanding the Supreme Court on Thursday in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

ABC's "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said she supported adding more justices to the Supreme Court on Thursday, saying that she was in favor of getting her "country back."

"You have a Supreme Court that is not a balance of left and right," Goldberg said. "That is not what is the Supreme Court is supposed to be because they have to rule, judicially, they're supposed to be the balance of the country. They're out of balance now, and I think the only way to fix it is we're going to have to put other people on the court." 

Sunny Hostin asked if she was "in favor of that." 

"I'm in favor of getting my country back," Goldberg responded. "You know I'm a huge fan of the Supreme Court and I had a lot of fath in them and I don't have faith in them now because I'm afraid that politics is now the way to go and not, not the law." 

ABC's "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said she supported expanding the Supreme Court. 

ABC's "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said she supported expanding the Supreme Court.  (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

Guest host Ana Navarro asked her to clarify, and Goldberg said "I'm talking about expanding the Court."  

"He doesn't have the votes," Navarro said. 

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case on Friday. 

Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. 

Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day.  (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

"It doesn't change that that's what I want," Goldberg said. 

Hostin said that "he needs whip up the Democrats."

"Democrats have had 50 years to codify this. They knew it was a vulnerable decision by the Supreme Court which is why it ruled the day in every Supreme Court nomination hearing. This was the number one question. Two times it came up, and they could not get their stuff together to do this," co-host Sara Haines said. 

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed on Saturday that the president still does not support packing the Court

"That is something that the president does not agree with. That is not something that he wants to do," Pierre said. 

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Joy Behar criticized Democrats that believe Biden's initial response to the Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case was "painfully inadequate."

"And by the way, why do you blame Biden? Biden had a promising agenda, and it was derailed by the DINOs [Democrats In Name Only], DINOs in Congress. Manchin and Sinema," she said. "And so to blame Biden, the guy is trying. He put a Black woman on the Supreme Court, that was good."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.