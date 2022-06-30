Whoopi Goldberg suggests packing Supreme Court on 'The View': 'I'm in favor of getting my country back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC's "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said she supported adding more justices to the Supreme Court on Thursday, saying that she was in favor of getting her "country back."

"You have a Supreme Court that is not a balance of left and right," Goldberg said. "That is not what is the Supreme Court is supposed to be because they have to rule, judicially, they're supposed to be the balance of the country. They're out of balance now, and I think the only way to fix it is we're going to have to put other people on the court."

Sunny Hostin asked if she was "in favor of that."

"I'm in favor of getting my country back," Goldberg responded. "You know I'm a huge fan of the Supreme Court and I had a lot of fath in them and I don't have faith in them now because I'm afraid that politics is now the way to go and not, not the law."

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON SWORN IN, BECOMING FIRST BLACK WOMAN ON HIGH COURT

Guest host Ana Navarro asked her to clarify, and Goldberg said "I'm talking about expanding the Court."

"He doesn't have the votes," Navarro said.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case on Friday.

"It doesn't change that that's what I want," Goldberg said.

Hostin said that "he needs whip up the Democrats."

DOBBS V. JACKSON FALLOUT: DEMOCRATS DEMAND 'MORE FIGHT' ON ABORTION FROM BIDEN, REPORTS NEW YORK TIMES

"Democrats have had 50 years to codify this. They knew it was a vulnerable decision by the Supreme Court which is why it ruled the day in every Supreme Court nomination hearing. This was the number one question. Two times it came up, and they could not get their stuff together to do this," co-host Sara Haines said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed on Saturday that the president still does not support packing the Court.

"That is something that the president does not agree with. That is not something that he wants to do," Pierre said.

Joy Behar criticized Democrats that believe Biden's initial response to the Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case was "painfully inadequate."

"And by the way, why do you blame Biden? Biden had a promising agenda, and it was derailed by the DINOs [Democrats In Name Only], DINOs in Congress. Manchin and Sinema," she said. "And so to blame Biden, the guy is trying. He put a Black woman on the Supreme Court, that was good."