Joy Behar gives Biden pass on abortion, blames 'DINOS' in Congress: 'The guy is trying'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar gave President Biden a pass on his overall reaction to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case and blamed the "DINOs" in Congress for the outcome, specifically naming Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and Krysten Sinema, D-AZ.

Fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg noted reporting that some Democrats were frustrated with Biden over his initial response to the ruling. One strategist told the outlet that there "needs to be more fight" from leaders like Biden.

Frequent guest host Ana Navarro said Biden "can't snap his fingers and make this go away" and that "elections have consequences," referring to former President Donald Trump's nominations to the Supreme Court.

"Republicans got in line, and I know a lot of conservative Republicans, a lot of Christian Republicans who didn’t like Trump as much as I dislike him but voted for him because he was going to give them the Supreme Court, and he did," Navarro said.

Behar said that Mitch McConnell "looked the other way" when Trump was "grabbing women by their genitalia, when he was dissing Gold Star families, when he was making fun of John McCain, who was a hero in the Vietnam War."

"He has gotten his wish," she continued. "And by the way, why do you blame Biden? Biden had a promising agenda, and it was derailed by the DINOs, DINOs in Congress. Manchin and Sinema," she said.

"And so to blame Biden, the guy is trying. He put a Black woman on the Supreme Court, that was good." Behar said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said that she doesn't understand why the president and other Democrats were not "whipping up" other members of the party in an effort to change the filibuster.

Biden said during a press conference at the NATO summit in Spain that he supported abolishing the filibuster to pass abortion legislation.

Behar combined Manchin and Sinema's names and argued that "Manchinema" wouldn't allow it.

"The foremost thing we should do is make it clear how outrageous this decision was," Biden said during the press conference. "I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that."

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday in the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.