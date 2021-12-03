Dean Cain reacts to Alec Baldwin's ABC interview: 'There was negligence here'

Actor Dean Cain joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss Alec Baldwin's first interview since the shooting on the set of ‘Rust’ that resulted in Halyna Hutchins' death. Cain said there was "without a doubt" negligence on set and questioned how Baldwin could say he feels no guilt, even if it was an accident.

ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ SHOOTING INTERVIEW: FIVE MOST SHOCKING REVELATIONS

DEAN CAIN: I'm still trying to figure out why he did the interview. I think he's just trying to get ahead of the narrative here and go, 'Look, you know, here's the here's what it is' and maybe get the court of public opinion on his side. But you know, he violated – there was negligence here all the way through. Halyna Hutchins lost her life, and it was because of negligence. Now, his response or his reason why he did it – pulling back the hammer – if he's using a single action weapon and he pulls back the hammer and lets it go, that's the same as pulling the trigger. Anybody who has any knowledge of guns understands that. …

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Somebody brought that live ammunition on set, and that's a problem. … Anybody who's experienced, even as Alec Baldwin is, should have opened and checked the cylinder. There should have been a safety meeting beforehand. It's standard protocol, and it wasn't followed. So there is negligence, without a doubt. The fact that he doesn't feel guilt? That's a tough one for me because if I had been in the same position, and I'd done that myself – even though it was a complete accident, and I believe it was an accident – I don't know how you don't feel some semblance of guilt. I don't understand that.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: