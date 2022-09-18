Biden on if he's running again in 2024: 'That remains to be seen,' no ‘firm decision’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden avoided answering whether he will run for re-election during an appearance on Sunday’s "60 Minutes."

During the CBS interview, Scott Pelley asked the president whether he was "committed" to running for re-election in 2024 or whether "certain conditions" had to be met.

"Look, if I were to say to you, ‘I’m running again,’ all of a sudden, a whole range of things come into play that I have - requirements I have to change and move and do," Biden said, in terms of election laws.

He elaborated, "It’s much too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a great respecter of fate. And so, what I’m doing is, I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do."

When pressed further on whether he has decided to run in 2024, Biden continued to be evasive.

"Look, my intention, as I said, that began with is that I would run again. But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen," Biden said.

Various mainstream media outlets and even some Democrats have expressed doubts over whether Biden should run again in 2024. Many have pointed out his age, noting that at age 79, he is already the oldest president in history. In 2024, he will turn 82 years old.

Pelley asked Biden to comment on the concerns over his age, saying, "Some people ask whether you are fit for the job. And when you hear that, I wonder what you think."

"Watch me. I mean, honest to God, that's all I think. Watch me," Biden said. "If you think I don't have the energy level or the mental acuity, then, you know, that's one thing. It's another thing, you just watch and, you know, keep my schedule. Do what I'm doing. I think that -- you know, I don't-- when I sit down with our NATO allies and keep 'em together, I don't have ‘em saying, ’Wait a minute -- how old are you? What are you -- what say?' You know, I mean, it's a matter of, you know, that old expression: The proof of the pudding's in the eating. I mean, I respect the fact that people would say, you know, 'You're old.' And -- but I think it relates to how much energy you have, and whether or not the job you're doing is one consistent with what any person of any age would be able to do."

Despite Democrat strategists admitting concerns over Biden’s age, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has insisted that Biden intends to run again in 2024.

"The president, as you know, has been asked that question many times, and he has answered it," Jean-Pierre said. "His answer has been pretty simple, which is, yes, he's running for reelection. I can't say more than that."

Biden has also previously said that he intended to run again "if in good health."

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.