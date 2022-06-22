Whoopi Goldberg calls for lower taxes on 'The View': 'We need to change these tax laws'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Whoopi Goldberg called for lower taxes during Wednesday's episode of "The View," saying that before the change in tax codes, people had "a little extra in their pocket."

During a discussion about Beyoncé's new song, "Break my soul," and the minimum wage, co-host Joy Behar said that the minimum wage should be $26 an hour "if they kept up with inflation."

In her new single, Beyoncé sings about quitting her job and being worked too hard. "Work by nine/Then off past five/And they work my nerves/That's why I cannot sleep at night," she sings.

"So people are frustrated with their jobs, you know? People have had it and they're quitting, but of course, if everybody quits, we don't have much of an economy, so we hope people find a better job. Doesn't this force the employers to give people more money?" Behar continued.

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed and said "pay people their value."

Lindsey Granger cautioned listeners to not quit their jobs if they're not in a good financial position.

"What you really need to be fighting for, is you need to be fighting for less taxes because before the tax laws changed people had a little extra in their pocket," Goldberg said. "We need to change these tax laws because they're full of boo."

The hosts noted a connection between Beyoncé's new song and the theory of the "Great Resignation."

The "Great Resignation" describes the idea that people were voluntarily leaving their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

