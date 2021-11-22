'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week.

Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.

Before expressing her opinion on the verdict, Goldberg played a video clip of Huber's father on CNN lamenting that Rittenhouse was being revered as a "hero" while holding up the urn containing his son's ashes.

After playing the video, she claimed Huber "wasn't doing anything," despite video evidence showing him attacking Rittenhouse with a skateboard before being shot and killed.

"He saw someone get shot. He thought he was doing the right thing," Goldberg said. "So, even – even all the excuses in the world does not change the fact that three people got shot. Two people were murdered. To me it’s murder. I’m sorry."

She added that she would never forget the site of Huber's father holding his son's ashes up to the camera.

Goldberg's comments came after days of intense fuming by the media following the verdict, with a number of personalities expressing their disappointment in the jury's decision to acquit Rittenhouse.

CNN contributor Ana Navarro called the verdict a "stark reminder of inequity," while NBC News' Lester Holt suggested Rittenhouse provoked the encounters leading to the deaths of Huber and Rosenbaum before successfully claiming self-defense. There were a number of other examples.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson was the first to be granted an interview by Rittenhouse following the verdict. The interview will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

