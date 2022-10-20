Whoopi Goldberg freaks out over media not reporting on 'real culprit' behind inflation: 'Corporate profits'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg blamed the media on Thursday for not reporting on corporations being the "real culprit" behind soaring inflation, as she shifted blame away from the Democratic Party.

"You know so, one of the things that has been making me crazy is when people say, ‘well why don’t the Democrats get the message out?’ I figured out that it’s not the Democrats who are having the problem. The media is not reporting any of this because I came across this information yesterday out of the blue," she said.

The hosts discussed a clip of Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., who pressed Mike Konczal, the director of Macroeconomic Analysis at the Roosevelt Institute, about inflation during a hearing on Wednesday.

Konczal said "corporate profits" were the biggest driver of inflation during the pandemic.

‘THE VIEW’ CREDITS OBAMA FOR TRUMP'S ‘SOARING' ECONOMY, CLAIMS GOP ‘DESTROYS’ ECONOMIES DESPITE BIDEN WOES

Democrats along with President Biden have blamed inflation on corporate greed, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine.

"We got some help from the government to make sure we could pay our rent, take care of business, and now you all are raising the prices of stuff when you don’t have to. When you have enough money to lower and still maintain what you got, I don’t understand – like, I don’t – like, I don’t understand. I don’t understand why we have to say, lower the gas prices. You didn’t have to raise them. You were – what the hell?" Goldberg said.

Behar agreed and said Goldberg should "blame the media."

"I am blaming them," Goldberg said. "This is information that should be out, and it’s not."

JOY BEHAR ASKS KARINE JEAN-PIERRE HOW TO CONVINCE AMERICANS INFLATION, GAS PRICES ARE 'NOT JOE BIDEN’S FAULT'

Behar went on to say that Republicans have "screwed up the economy" and that the idea that Republicans were better at handling economic issues was a "myth."

"Every time the Republicans are in office, the deficit goes up. Then the Democrats have to come in and sweep it all up and fix it up, and they lose because people, like, I don’t know what they’re thinking right now, and then the Dems have to come in and fix it again. That is what’s happening," Behar said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Behar said Tuesday that voters' focus on the economy ahead of the midterms was "sad and depressing" and argued that people don't know what the stakes are.

"The Republican Party is happy to let corporations never pay another tax the rest of their days, they will cut Social Security, they’re going to cut lunches for children. They are not going to help you, so why would you vote for them? And yet, I see that it’s very close, that people are not understanding what the stakes are. And I find it, I find it sad and depressing," Behar said.