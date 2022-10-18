'The View' host Joy Behar finds voters' focus on economy 'sad and depressing'

"The View" host Joy Behar said Tuesday that she finds the economic concerns of voters "sad and depressing" and said people don't know "what the stakes are" ahead of the midterm elections.

"Well, what’s depressing is that the New York Times released a poll today that says that 70% of voters agree that democracy is under threat. But only 7% of voters rank a threat to democracy as a major issue this election cycle," Behar said. "I find that so depressing, I can't begin to tell you."

Behar said she understands inflation concerns but added that it was "ludicrous" to believe Republicans might solve those problems.

"The Republican Party is happy to let corporations never pay another tax the rest of their days, they will cut Social Security, they’re going to cut lunches for children. They are not going to help you, so why would you vote for them? And yet, I see that it’s very close, that people are not understanding what the stakes are. And I find it, I find it sad and depressing," Behar said.

JOY BEHAR ASKS KARINE JEAN-PIERRE HOW TO CONVINCE AMERICANS INFLATION, GAS PRICES ARE 'NOT JOE BIDEN’S FAULT'

The hosts also discussed the Monday night debates between candidates ahead of the November elections. Co-host Sunny Hostin said she was riveted while watching the debates but that she found Tuesday morning that very few people change their minds based on debates.

"What I found depressing because, I was riveted to the debates I think they’re so interesting," Hostin said. "I realized from this morning that something like 10% of voters change their mind based on debates, going into the midterms, you know most people have already decided – two months in, they’ve decided who they’re going to vote for, so it's almost as if they don’t matter about the policies, they don’t matter what about people have done, they don't matter, the character doesn't matter, it just matters which jersey they’re wearing," she said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested "The View" hosts had a "blind spot" when it came to the economy.

"I want to say this respectfully, I worry there might be a blind spot about at this table is the fact that the average American family lost $6,000 in annual wages last year due to inflation. Blame Biden or don't but there is a reason that Tim Ryan is running in Ohio away from Biden and away from Nancy Pelosi," she said, adding that workers don't feel that they're getting much out of the economy.

‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS SHUT DOWN CLAIM THAT ‘RED WAVE IS COMING’: ‘YOU DON’T KNOW THAT'

Behar and Hostin pushed back and asked Griffin what the Republicans would do about inflation. "Do you think those same people understand that the little money they did get, every single Republican voted against it?" Hostin said.

Griffin argued that there was a reason Democrats are not running on the payments they gave to Americans in the pandemic. "It added to inflation," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Behar said Friday it was "depressing" that Republicans might take over the House of Representatives in November.

"When your reporters say, you know, you tell me they’re [voters] worried about gas, they’re worried about this, they’re worried about that, do the reporters follow up and say, ‘Do you think the Republicans will be able to fix these things?’" Behar asked ABC News political director Rick Klein after he said Republicans were likely going to win the House.