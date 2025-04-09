Whoopi Goldberg declares Trump does not represent America, tells viewers 'we don't want this'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Wednesday that President Donald Trump didn't represent America in an address to viewers from other countries, as she promised the hosts would continue to complain about the administration's policies.

"All you countries who watch us, this is not our wish," Goldberg said as her co-hosts emphatically agreed. "This is not what the American people want. We don’t like it. We don’t like how it’s being – we don’t like how this is being done. That’s why you will hear us kvetching about this as long as we are able, because no one we’re talking to understands what’s going on, and, therefore, when they say America, they’re not talking about us."

"They are talking about that very narrow band of America that they think they represent, that I think they don’t realize they’re starting to lose," the co-host continued.

Goldberg and the co-hosts of "The View" sharply criticized Trump's sweeping tariffs during the conversation. The president announced later on Wednesday that he would be instituting a 90-day pause on some reciprocal tariffs but would increase tariffs on goods from China.

Last Thursday, Goldberg signed off the program by touting the resistance movement against Trump.

"Remember, the resistance is real. You're not alone," Goldberg told viewers.

Goldberg said last month that it was time for Americans to rise up and protest the Trump administration.

"People have to get out and you have to march. You have to start making noise. This is now coming back to us," Goldberg said on the March 19 episode of "The View." "The only way people are going to hear how angry you are is if you get out there," she added.

Critics point out the show is not known for its balanced take on the news and political issues. None of the six co-hosts, including its two self-identified Republicans, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, voted for Trump in 2024.

The conservative Media Research Center also analyzed every episode of "The View" from January 6, when the program returned from a winter hiatus through April 4, and found that it failed to book a single right-leaning guest to discuss politics.

"The View" managed to welcome 63 liberal guests during that same time period, including nine Democratic politicians. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have all joined the program.

The co-hosts of the ABC show also interviewed Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., on Monday after his record-long Senate floor speech last week.

