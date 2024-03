Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin admitted on Tuesday that the slashing of former President Trump's court-ordered bond was "appropriate," because such payments are not supposed to be "punitive."

Trump's $454 million bond was slashed to $175 million on Monday, after previously facing a deadline to pay the nearly half a billion dollar amount, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Hostin prefaced her statement by saying she believed this might surprise people.

"The lowering of the bond was very appropriate, right? We always say that we want everyone to be treated across the legal spectrum in the same way and that we want the law to apply equally in the same way, bonds are not supposed to be punitive," Hostin said. "They are only supposed to make sure that the person returns to court and answers, you know, whatever charges have been alleged."

"I’m going to take $175 million instead of over $400 million so that you can continue your appeal so that you can continue living your life and doing your business, but to be clear, if he loses that appeal, they get to keep that $175 million, and then he got to pony up with the rest of the money, so this is how it is supposed to work. This is the process," the liberal co-host continued.

Hostin added that she was comfortable with it, as co-host Joy Behar thanked her.

Whoopi Goldberg chimed in and said, "as long as he gets treated like everyone else."

The co-hosts discussed the other charges Trump was currently facing.

"Is it not freaking people out how we’re talking about this? This is a man who said, ‘I’m going to perpetrate a coup on the country.’ Now, when I was a kid, nobody, if somebody had said that, your face would fall off. Your head would explode. But we talk about this like it’s normal now," Goldberg said.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Monday, Tristan Snell, a former assistant New York attorney general, claimed the judges' process was flawed, and that the reasoning didn't matter. Snell claimed Trump had his own set of rules.

"Do we even need to ask? Honestly, this is so infuriating I don’t even know what to do. I don’t even know if I care what the process is that these judges are arriving at. Whatever it is, it’s flawed. I can tell you that much," Snell said. "This is a different process for this person. We have decided that he gets his own private court of justice."

A New York Appeals Court, hours before Trump's deadline to post the $454 million, lowered that bond considerably. The court ordered that Trump post $175 million within 10 days.

Trump said he will "abide" by the appeals decision and post the $175 million bond.

If Trump does post the $175 million by the new deadline, it would effectively block AG Letitia James from attempts to seize Trump's assets as he continues to appeal the judgment by New York Judge Arthur Engoron.