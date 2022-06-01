Whoopi Goldberg suggests banning AR-15s, arresting owners: 'Report them and we'll put them in jail'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg suggested Wednesday that people report and police arrest anyone with an AR-15 and compared it to what "women are being threatened with" if they seek out an abortion.

Guest host Tara Setmayer said that it would not be easy to ban guns in a country that has "more guns than people."

"It actually is easy," Goldberg said. "It is easy, but the things that you could say to people, which we don't say on this show, the things you could wish on people, that we don't wish on this show to people because we know, we've all met people who have had to deal with the death of a loved one at the hands of a gun," implying that they've been holding back.

She said that people who don't understand the need to ban AR-15s, "one gun," she emphasized, will "never see the need to make sure that people get the [mental] help."

Setmayer said that people could still use handguns, like at the Virginia Tech shooting.

"A handgun does not turn people to dust," Goldberg responded.

Sunny Hostin claimed that when assault weapons were banned, "mass shootings did go down."

"It's the guns, it's the guns, it's the guns," Joy Behar repeated.

Goldberg said that they were suggesting "taking one gun" out of "the plethora of guns."

"What happens to the black market then?" Setmayer asked, saying that AR-15s are the most popular gun in the country.

"I'll tell you what happens. The same thing that happens that is being threatened to women who decide maybe I need to go talk to somebody about an abortion, where they say, report them and we'll put them in jail," Goldberg responded. "That's what."

Setmayer said that it would need to be enforced.

On May 25, Goldberg said that Republicans should be as aggressive about gun control as they are about being pro-life and protecting the unborn.

"Alito says abortion’s not in the Constitution, well, neither are AR-15s. So I guess the Constitution doesn’t cover them, either," Goldberg said. ""Life is so sacred, then stop using guns to abort young lives. Stop using guns."