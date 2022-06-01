Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Whoopi Goldberg suggests banning AR-15s, arresting owners: 'Report them and we'll put them in jail'

Goldberg said previously that she didn't want to ban 'all' of the guns, but she wanted the AR-15s

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Whoopi Goldberg suggests banning AR-15s and reporting owners: 'Put them in jail' Video

Whoopi Goldberg suggests banning AR-15s and reporting owners: 'Put them in jail'

Whoopi Goldberg suggested Wednesday on "The View" that AR-15s should be banned, and that AR-15 owners should be reported and put in jail.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg suggested Wednesday that people report and police arrest anyone with an AR-15 and compared it to what "women are being threatened with" if they seek out an abortion. 

Guest host Tara Setmayer said that it would not be easy to ban guns in a country that has "more guns than people." 

"It actually is easy," Goldberg said. "It is easy, but the things that you could say to people, which we don't say on this show, the things you could wish on people, that we don't wish on this show to people because we know, we've all met people who have had to deal with the death of a loved one at the hands of a gun," implying that they've been holding back.

She said that people who don't understand the need to ban AR-15s, "one gun," she emphasized, will "never see the need to make sure that people get the [mental] help." 

Whoopi Goldberg argued on Wednesday that AR-15 owners should be reported and then put in jail. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Whoopi Goldberg argued on Wednesday that AR-15 owners should be reported and then put in jail. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

‘THE VIEW' CO-HOST WHOOPI GOLDBERG: ‘I DON’T WANT ALL YOUR GUNS, I WANT THAT AR-15'

Setmayer said that people could still use handguns, like at the Virginia Tech shooting. 

"A handgun does not turn people to dust," Goldberg responded. 

Sunny Hostin claimed that when assault weapons were banned, "mass shootings did go down."

"It's the guns, it's the guns, it's the guns," Joy Behar repeated. 

Goldberg said that they were suggesting "taking one gun" out of "the plethora of guns."

Whoopi Goldberg suggested reporting and arresting AR-15 owners if they're ever banned on "The View" on Wednesday. 

Whoopi Goldberg suggested reporting and arresting AR-15 owners if they're ever banned on "The View" on Wednesday.  (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

BETO O'ROURKE'S TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING STUNT PRAISED BY ‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS: ‘I WAS HERE FOR IT’

"What happens to the black market then?" Setmayer asked, saying that AR-15s are the most popular gun in the country. 

"I'll tell you what happens. The same thing that happens that is being threatened to women who decide maybe I need to go talk to somebody about an abortion, where they say, report them and we'll put them in jail," Goldberg responded. "That's what." 

Setmayer said that it would need to be enforced. 

Whoopi Goldberg called for reporting AR-15 owners and putting them in jail if the weapon is banned following the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.  AP/Jae C. Hong

Whoopi Goldberg called for reporting AR-15 owners and putting them in jail if the weapon is banned following the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.  AP/Jae C. Hong

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On May 25, Goldberg said that Republicans should be as aggressive about gun control as they are about being pro-life and protecting the unborn. 

"Alito says abortion’s not in the Constitution, well, neither are AR-15s. So I guess the Constitution doesn’t cover them, either," Goldberg said. ""Life is so sacred, then stop using guns to abort young lives. Stop using guns."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.