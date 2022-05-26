Beto O'Rourke’s Texas school shooting press conference stunt praised by ‘The View’ hosts: ‘I was here for it’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" hosts praised Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Thursday after he interrupted Gov. Greg Abbott's, R-Texas, press conference on the Uvalde school shooting on Wednesday.

Whoopi Goldberg asked her co-hosts if O'Rourke's "public confrontation" was the only way to get people to talk about gun safety or if this would be seen as more "political theater."

O'Rourke derailed Abbott's press conference on Wednesday and could be heard saying, "You are doing nothing," while gesturing in front of the stage where Abbott and others were speaking.

"Politics is theater," Sara Haines said. "Guns happen to be a big issue for Beto O'Rourke, and you notice even the optics. He calmly kept talking," she continued, added that those on the stage got "really nasty."

She said that it "absolutely" matters and noted that she would never show her face if she was Abbott after what happened.

"To hold a whole press conference about prayer and mourning the children, I'm guessing that grief is really quickly going to turn to anger if it hasn't already and they're [Texans] going to want ot see some action," Haines said.

"To me, Beto O'Rouke, whether it's performative or not - by the way who in D.C. isn't performative - like marched in there and calmly said, ‘Enough is enough.’ I appreciated it, I was here for it," she said.

Sunny Hostin said that some seemed more angry at O'Rourke than at the murder of nineteen children and two teachers and criticized Abbott as well.

She said O'Rourke was "saying the right things."

"Governor Abbott is the person that changed the age of owning a gun from 21 to 18," Hostin said. "This was completely predictable."

O'Rourke is challenging Abbott in the Texas gubernatorial election in November.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin called O'Rourke a "sick son of a b---h" during the confrontation before the gubernatorial candidate was escorted out of the building.

House Democrats praised O'Rourke's actions on Wednesday. Rep. Jaamal Brown, D-NY., thanked O'Rourke and agreed with him, saying that Abbott and Republicans were "failing to act."