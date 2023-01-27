Critics accuse DeSantis of erasing ‘all of Black history,’ harming students by blocking AP course

An NPR report showcased several media and political figures' meltdowns after Florida Department of Education’s made the decision, endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, to block an AP African American studies course from being taught in state schools.

The article, published Friday, stated, "Florida's department of education, under the leadership of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, rejected an Advanced Placement course on African American studies. The decision is leading to a wave of backlash across the country — from other state lawmakers to labor unions and even a potential lawsuit."

NPR proceeded to list off the indictments against Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., including criticism that the governor was harming the educational well-being of Florida students, and potentially "[erasing] all of Black history" by rejecting the class.

Earlier this week, the governor defended the rejection of the course, which was created by The College Board for Florida high schools. He claimed that material found the course violated Florida’s "Stop WOKE Act" and is "historically inaccurate."

DeSantis said, "This course on Black history, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory. Now, who would say that an important part of Black history is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda."

A Fox News Digital report on the syllabus of The College Board’s course revealed it "contains tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and elements of queer theory," which is what led to it being labeled a violation of the "Stop WOKE act."

Despite these facts, the opinions featured in NPR’s report spoke as if the DeSantis government was a scourge to public education.

It began with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., who wrote a recent letter to The College Board urging the organization not to bow to the Florida DOE’s demands. In the letter, Pritzker depicted DeSantis as a tyrant, saying, "One Governor should not have the power to dictate the facts of U.S. history."

NPR then quoted National Education Association President Becky Pringle, who was present when civil rights lawyer Ben Crump announced a lawsuit against the state’s DOE on behalf of three Florida high school students.

Pringle accused the government of censorship in a tweet, stating, "When we censor classes and whitewash lesson plans, we harm our students and do them a deep disservice."

NPR noted that "Pringle, along with more than 28,000 others as of Thursday afternoon, signed a petition demanding the Florida State Board of Education approve the course."

The petition called out DeSantis by name, stating, "It's clear that Fl. Gov. DeSantis has been using Black students as political pawns in his quest to build power and conservative outrage, and the Florida State Board of Education (SBE) has long enabled him."

NPR also cited American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten, who stated, "AP courses are a pathway to help build critical thinking skills – to learn new information and apply it to life."

Weingarten also asked, "How can Gov DeSantis erase all of Black history?"

The NCAAP was featured as well, calling Florida’s decision "Whitesplaining." In an op-ed quoted by the outlet, NCAAP member Ivory Toldson claimed, "The move to censor topics like intersectionality, the movement for Black lives, and reparations is nothing more than an assault on African-American history and worldviews - effectively whitesplaining topics that are integral to the development of American history, culture, and identity."

NPR noted Florida Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones’ tweet claiming that Florida is "the place where you #Don'tSayBlack." It also cited New York Democratic state Rep. Ritchie, who similarly tweeted, "Florida has gone from Don't Say Gay to Don't Say Black."