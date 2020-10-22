Who won the debate? Trump-Biden showdown polarizes Twitter

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden set Twitter ablaze on Thursday night during the final presidential debate -- but despite several political hot takes, the event didn't appear to change many minds.

With Election Day less than two weeks away, the showdown offered both major party standard bearers their last chance to make their case in front of a massive national audience watching and listening on TV, radio and online.

Throughout the evening everything from Biden’s bizarre reference to Hitler to the coronavirus pandemic and healthcare sparked online dialogue. Moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News was widely praised as for her keeping things under control and might actually been the night's biggest winner.

CRITICS PRAISE NBC'S KRISTEN WELKER, DECLARE HER 'BEST 2020 DEBATE MODERATOR

Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi was among the many viewers who felt Trump was "unusually restrained."

Once Trump and Biden got hit their strides, most people felt strongly about their preferred candidate. Conservative actor Jamed Woods declared Trump the clear winner, as did most of the president's supporters. Liberal actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano was among the Biden supporters who had a completely different takeaway than Woods.

Liberal CNN's audience preferred Biden, while the NRA declared Trump the winner. MSNBC's anti-Trump "Morning Joe" namesake Joe Scarborough said "most people thought the debate was a wash."

STARS REACT TO FINAL PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

While the debate didn’t seem to change many minds, everyone seemed to have an opinion:

Others didn't seem particularly thrilled with either candidate:

Meanwhile, at least one viewer wanted more:

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.