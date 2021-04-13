Jason Whitlock defiant after Twitter locks him out for criticizing BLM founder's ritzy home purchases

Sports columnist Jason Whitlock said Monday he would not comply with Twitter's demand to remove a tweet criticizing a Black Lives Matter co-founder's purchase of an expensive home after the social media giant locked Whitlock out of his account.

Whitlock, who is Black, took a dig at Patrisse Cullors on Friday after she reportedly bought a $1.4 million home in Topanga Canyon, a ritzy Los Angeles-area enclave where only 1.4% of residents are Black.

"She’s with her people!" Whitlock wrote sarcastically, with a link to a story about Cullors' purchase from celebrity blog site Dirt.com. Despite the story not including an address and despite the fact that other outlets had reported on Cullors' new home -- including The Grio and New York Post -- Whitlock was told Friday he had violated Twitter's rules against publishing private information.

"I'm still in Twitter jail because I won't post bail," he said in an interview on Curtis Scoon's YouTube channel. "I'm not sure if I'm going to post bail ... We did nothing wrong. I'm not running to go post Twitter bail when I did nothing wrong."

Whitlock said he posted his tweet because he found Cullors' conduct hypocritical, given her self-proclaimed Marxist beliefs and her apparent desire to live in a majority-White area in spite of the movement she founded.

Whitlock joked he couldn't delete the tweet to begin his 12-hour "sentence" anyway, since it had already been removed by the service. Whitlock hasn't tweeted since Friday and said he was going to wait and see how the story played out.

Cullors, who has called capitalism evil, has two other homes in the Los Angeles area and has reportedly bought four houses for $3.2 million in the past year.

"She's a grifter. That's what the f--- she is," Scoon said.

Whitlock, a longtime critic of the Black Lives Matter movement, said it was a "hustle" and its leaders are not "promoting anything real."

"I'm going to wallow in this victimhood like they like to do," he said.

Twitter did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Black Lives Matter's official Twitter account published a lengthy thread on Tuesday in defense of Cullors.

Whitlock stands out in his field for his criticism of progressive athletes like LeBron James and the almost uniformly left-wing sports media world.

Formerly at Fox Sports, he joined the sports and commentary site OutKick last year but left in January over a business disagreement with founder Clay Travis.