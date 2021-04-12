Candace Owens: Mansion buy proves BLM founder Cullors a true 'Marxist': 'They steal and enrich themselves'

Conservative author and commentator Candace Owens said Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that in purchasing a Topanga Canyon, Calif., mansion, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors proves she is the "trained Marxist" she claims to be, because Marxists by definition steal from others to enrich themselves.

CANDACE OWENS: She has my respect because she's unapologetic in her approach. She is telling you what she is -- she's a Marxist. Marxists steal money from other people and they enrich themselves... She has stolen money from other people on the pretext of a lie that is black lives matter and she has enriched herself and she has bought four homes. You have to appreciate the honesty. She is not hiding by any means. She is a Communist through and through and she has been unbelievably unapologetic in her approach.

TUCKER CARLSON: Al Sharpton must be looking at this and saying I've been doing this for 40 years. Where did I go wrong? I don't have a house in Topanga Canyon?

OWENS: Exactly right. It's completely ridiculous. The corporations are standing behind her, which is incredibly interesting. She is fearful of white people. Well, why doesn't she want to live amongst Black people? Why is she choosing to move herself into an all-white neighborhood? Those are important questions.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW