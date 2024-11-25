Piers Morgan suggests 'The View' should be canceled in wake of Trump win

Piers Morgan suggested on Monday that ABC's "The View" be canceled in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's victory, which has repeatedly caused the hosts to question what is "wrong" with America.

"I don’t like cancel culture — but given that the hosts of ‘The View’ have, by their own admission, worked so hard to cancel Donald Trump, it’s time they were canceled themselves," Morgan wrote in an op-ed for The New York Post.

The ABC News show is hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, all of whom cast their votes for Vice President Kamala Harris this year, and who regularly criticize the president-elect. Navarro and Griffin identify as Republicans.

"They all despise the man who is to be their president again, and that tediously myopic, one-sided act just won’t play now that he’s been given such a resounding endorsement from the American people," Morgan wrote.

SPARKS FLY AS ‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS CLASH OVER REASONS FOR BRUTAL HARRIS DEFEAT: ‘WHAT IS WRONG WITH AMERICA?’

The co-hosts have repeatedly discussed what went wrong for the Democrats over the last few weeks, as Hostin routinely blamed racism, sexism and misogyny for the vice president's loss. She also said it had "nothing to do with policy," but rather "cultural resentment."

Morgan described the co-hosts as "partisan obsessives competing with each other over who detests Trump most."

"Because ‘The View’ has become a pointless, irrelevant parody of itself that urgently needs to be put out of its — and our — misery," he added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Several have pointed to Hostin's question to Harris during the show's interview with the vice president in early October as part of the reason why she lost to Trump. Hostin asked the vice president if there was anything she would have done differently from President Biden in the last four years.

"There's not a thing that comes to mind," Harris responded, which allowed her critics to more directly tie her to the unpopular incumbent.

During a recent episode of the show, Hostin and Griffin clashed over school choice while discussing the president-elect's pick for education secretary, which was quickly shut down by Goldberg before they broke for commercial.

After returning from a commercial break, Goldberg pointed out the "beauty" of their show was that they have different opinions and co-host Joy Behar chimed in to declare they were all "miserable."

"We lost the election. We're miserable. Half of this country is miserable. And let's just tell the truth: We hate that he won. We hate it. And everybody is uptight and crazy right now," Behar said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The show has touted its ratings in recent weeks after criticism that it was out of step. In response to a report that it would change course or even find a host who supported Trump, a spokesperson said, "'The View' is an opinion-based show featuring a diverse panel of women with different points of view — the current panel is clearly resonating with audiences given that the series just had its highest rated episode in more than a decade and hit a 4-year high in total viewers."

A spokesperson for the show didn't respond to a request for comment.