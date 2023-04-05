Trans woman and new ‘Bud Light’ partner Dylan Mulvaney now paid by Nike to model sports bras

Less than a week after biological male and trans woman Dylan Mulvaney generated controversy for becoming a paid partner for "Bud Light," she now has a paid partnership with Nike that has her modeling its sports bras on social media.

Mulvaney – who just had her face put on honorary cans of Bud Light by beer maker Anheuser-Busch – shared several Instagram posts that doubled as ads for Nike’s latest female sportswear on Wednesday.

In the first of two ads, Mulvaney could be seen in various poses wearing Nike’s "Zenvy" athletic leggings and "Alate" bra, the latest addition to the sportwear company’s female athletic line.

Captioning the photos, the trans woman wrote, "Home for a moment and leaning into cozy workout wear like with @nikewomen’s newest Zenvy leggings and Alate bra! They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear! #feelyourall #teamnike #nikepartner."

Under her username, the post indicated that it was a "Paid partnership" with the sports brand.

In addition to the post on her page, Mulvaney’s Instagram story featured other ads for the sports bra and leggings, one of which was a photo. The ad tagged Nike and featured links to wear users could buy the sports bra.

She wrote her own message on the story post, stating, "Alert the media – I’m entering my workout era."

Another ad on her story featured Mulvaney stretching and dancing around in her outfit as well as a link to where customers could buy the Nike leggings. On that post she wrote, "Home from day 365 and ready to take on the world," a reference to her social media documented gender transition project, tilted "365 Days of Girlhood."

A third paid partnership video with Nike featured Mulvaney playfully pretending to work out. The post tagged Nike as well as Nike Women in it.

Mulvaney’s latest marketing partnership came hot off the heels of the one she did with Bud Light to promote the college basketball championship tournament, "March Madness."

In an Instagram ad she did in partnership with the beer brand, she wrote, ""Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner."

Anheuser-Busch also sent Mulvaney Bud Light beer cans customized with her face on it.

Bud Light and beer maker Anheuser-Busch were heavily criticized for the partnership. Notably musician Kid Rock went viral on Tuesday for his statement of defiance against the PR move, video recording himself shooting several Bud Light cases with an automatic rifle.