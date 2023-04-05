Transgender actor wrote letter to keep role in ‘Barbie’ movie, citing ‘identity politics'

Director Greta Gerwig reportedly changed the schedule of the upcoming "Barbie" movie in order to accommodate a trans actor, after the performer sent a passionate letter.

The upcoming movie based on the Barbie franchise of dolls has been making headlines for its quirky style and features a star-studded cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, and Will Ferrell. The film, which some outlets claim will have a PG-13 rating, is being accused of catering to modern identity politics.

After announcing they had been cast in the film as a Barbie, Hari Nef shared a transcription of a letter sent to those in charge of the film.

"[W]hen i heard i was cast as a barbie in the barbie movie, it looked like i was maybe not going to be able to do the film because of a scheduling conflict," Nef wrote. "[S]o i wrote greta and margot a letter essentially begging them to fudge the schedule a little bit."

An image attached to the post showed the letter explaining why the performer explaining "why I want – my heart says ‘need’ to join in the making of this film."

Nef goes on to say, "Identity politics and cinema aren't my favorite combination, but the name BARBIE looms large over every American woman," she wrote. "Barbie's the standard; she's The Girl; she's certainly THE doll."

The performer describes their group of fellow "transgender girlfriends" having dubbed themselves "the Dolls," suggesting the possible symbolic meaning behind it.

"Maybe it's a bid to ratify our femininity, to smile and sneer at the standards we're held to as women," Nef wrote in the letter. The actor said the term is at least partially a joke, while noting that "underneath" the term "doll" is "the shape of a woman who is not quite a woman — recognizable as such, but still a fake."

Nef reiterates the point by saying, "‘Doll’ is fraught, glamorous; she is, and she isn't," adding, "We call ourselves ‘the dolls’ in the face of everything we know we are, never will be, hope to be. We yell the word because the word matters. And no doll matters more than Barbie."

Another newly released trailer has also met with controversy for its association with modern identity politics.

