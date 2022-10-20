White House reporter rants on 'The View' that Stacey Abrams is 'a winner' even if Democrat loses in Georgia

White House correspondent April Ryan hailed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a "winner" while on Thursday's "The View."

"The Grio" White House reporter was discussing Democrats' chances in the upcoming midterm elections with the largely liberal panel. Co-host Joy Behar asked Ryan if she agreed with Michael Moore that the midterms would be a "blue tsunami," defying polls suggesting otherwise.

Ryan didn't directly answer the question, but instead broke down several races that had Democrats winning or losing. She excitedly brought up Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams as an example of how Black women were "saving the world," which is also the title of her new book.

"And Georgia. Stacey Abrams, the reason why there's such a fierce fight against Stacey Abrams is because she's a winner," Ryan declared.

The journalist quickly conceded that Abrams did lose her 2018 race against Kemp, but should be viewed as a "winner" anyway for flipping the state from "red to blue."

"Granted she did not win that gubernatorial race the first time, and even if she doesn't win this time, that black woman changed that state from red to blue. End of story. She did."

Ryan again claimed Abrams faced undue criticism. She did not give examples of what attacks she was referring to.

"She is a winner, and they're going after her. This is not conjecture. This is fact," she said adamantly.

Abrams was on "The View" in September where one host complimented her for not conceding the 2018 race.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked the Democrat, "When you lost in 2018, you didn’t traditionally concede which I appreciated because you cited voter suppression. Are you confident that this will be a free and fair election, and not a repeat performance of what happened before?"

Georgia broke records on its first day of early voting this week. The state, once condemned by President Biden and Stacey Abrams for it's "Jim Crow 2.0" election integrity law, far surpassed the first day of early voting for the 2018 election and nearing 2020 presidential levels.