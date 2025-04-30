Expand / Collapse search
White House mocks 'fake news' report claiming Trump mixed up Michigan congressmen at rally

NewsNation reported that Trump had 'mistakenly accused the wrong congressman' of introducing articles of impeachment against him

By Kristine Parks Fox News
'Here we go again': Trump ridicules House Democrat's impeachment attempt Video

'Here we go again': Trump ridicules House Democrat's impeachment attempt

President Donald Trump roasts a House Democrat as a 'lunatic' for attempting to impeach him during his 100-day rally in Michigan. 

The White House hit back at a NewsNation report claiming President Donald Trump had mixed up two congressmen during his Michigan rally on Tuesday evening.

Trump marked the first 100 days of his second term at a rally with his supporters in Warren, Michigan, where he touted his accomplishments in deporting illegal immigrants, defended his tariff policy and criticized former President Joe Biden

At one point, Trump brought up the impeachment effort launched against him this week by Michigan Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar.

"And today they did it again," Trump told the crowd. "Some guy that I've never heard of."

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his Michigan rally commemorating the first 100 days of his second term. (Getty Images)

HOUSE DEMOCRAT ANNOUNCES ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST TRUMP: ‘CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER’

"John James, is he a congressman, this guy?" Trump turned his head and asked Michigan Republican Rep. John James, who was reportedly in attendance, which lawmaker was trying to impeach him.

Trump continued to mock Thanedar's announcement on Monday that he was introducing seven articles of impeachment, and said, "What the hell did I do? Here we go again. They want to impeach me. This lunatic."

NewsNation reported afterward that Trump had "mistakenly accused the wrong congressman —Republican Rep. John James — of sponsoring a resolution to impeach him." 

"In front of a jeering crowd, Trump said, ‘Some guy that I never heard of. John James. Is he a congressman this guy? … What the hell did I do? Here we go again. This lunatic,'" the outlet reported.

John James

US Representative of Michigan John James waves as he walks off stage after speaking during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. (Angela Weiss)

REPUBLICAN REP. JOHN JAMES ANNOUNCES RUN FOR GOVERNOR: ‘MAKE MICHIGAN GREAT AGAIN’

"The impeachment effort was actually launched by Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar," the report continued.

NewsNation's report initially included a subheadline labeled, "Trump mistakes Michigan Congressman who called for impeachment."

The outlet appeared to think he was referring to James as the congressman trying to impeach him, but the video showed Trump was addressing James to ask him a question.

NewsNation updated its article with a statement from the White House disputing that characterization on Wednesday.

"The President was asking John James — who was in the crowd — about Democrat Congressman Shri Thanedar. If NewsNation watched the actual exchange, they would’ve known that," the White House said.

Left: President Donald Trump; Right: Rep. Shri Thanedar

President Donald Trump mocked Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich.,for launching an impeachment effort against him this week. (Left: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images; Right: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

TRUMP LAUGHS OFF PROTESTER WHO ATTEMPTED TO DISRUPT 100 DAYS SPEECH: ‘THOUGHT IT WAS A GUY’

NewsNation's report was also cited in the Politico Playbook newsletter Wednesday morning.

Politico reported that "Donald Trump seemingly mixed up John James and Shri Thanedar" and linked to the NewsNation report. The White House comment was also included in their report.

When reached for comment, the White House told Fox News Digital, "The media is more concerned with pushing hoaxes to attack President Trump than getting the story right and reporting the truth. It is no surprise that America’s trust in the media is at historic lows, but the Administration continues to call out the fake news."

NewsNation and Politico did not respond to requests for comment.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.