House Democrat announces articles of impeachment against Trump: 'Clear and present danger'

Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., announced on Monday that he introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy," Thanedar said in a news release.

The articles allege wrongdoing by Trump including "Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Executive Power," "Usurpation of Appropriations Power," "Abuse of Trade Powers and International Aggression," "Violation of First Amendment Rights," "Creation of an Unlawful Office," "Bribery and Corruption," and "Tyrannical Overreach"

"His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service. We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act," Thanedar said of the president.

White House spokesperson Liz Huston said in a statement, "Every action taken by President Trump and his administration is fully lawful and firmly rooted in the will of the American people. President Trump is doing exactly what he promised: securing our border, bringing in trillions of dollars in investment to America, and restoring common sense leadership.

"Meanwhile, Democrats are once again showing where their true priorities lie — siding with illegal immigrants over the safety, security, and well-being of hardworking American citizens. Their desperate impeachment stunt is nothing more than a reckless political act that the American people see right through."

The impeachment push will almost certainly fail to go anywhere in the GOP-controlled House of Representatives.

The House impeached Trump twice during his first term in office, but in both cases the respective Senate votes failed to reach the threshold necessary for conviction — the second impeachment took place just before Trump left office, with the Senate acquittal coming after his term was over.

Thanedar was born in India and became an American citizen in 1988, according to his House website.

He has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2023.