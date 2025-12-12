White House mocks CNN as ‘Chicken News Network’ after failing to schedule Stephen Miller

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House mocked CNN as "Chicken News Network" on Thursday for failing to book deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller, but the liberal network quickly insisted members of the administration are welcome on air when appropriate.

Miller said earlier in the week that the White House communications office reached out to CNN to schedule him for an interview on "any show from dawn to dusk," to discuss "any topic with any host at any time." White House director of communications Steven Cheung then took to social media on Thursday to escalate the situation.

"DAY 3: The White House has again made Stephen Miller @StephenM available to CNN for a third day (any time, any show, any topic). They have declined, presumably because they are scared Stephen will school them and call out Fake News. CNN = Chicken News Network," Cheung posted.

Vice President JD Vance quoted Cheung’s post and wrote on X: "If CNN wants to be a real news network it should feature important voices from our administration."

CNN’s public relations team then responded with a statement.

"Members of the administration, including Stephen Miller, are welcome to come on our air. As a news organization, we make editorial decisions about the stories we cover and when, and that depends on the news priorities of the day. We look forward to having Stephen on again in the future as the news warrants," CNN posted.

Miller last appeared on CNN on Oct. 6, when he sparred with the network's host over National Guard deployments and threats to ICE personnel.

Trump and members of his administration have mocked CNN for years. Trump has recently criticized the network’s current leadership and insisted Wednesday that CNN be part of any sale of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

"I think the people that have run CNN for the last long period of time are a disgrace," Trump told reporters from the White House on Wednesday. "I think it's imperative that CNN be sold because you certainly wouldn't want to put people, just leave those people with some money, good money at CNN so that, you know, they can spend even more money spreading poison because it's lies. It's a disgrace. So, I wouldn't want to see the same company end up with CNN."

Fox News Digital’s Max Bacall and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.