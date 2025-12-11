Expand / Collapse search
Stephen Miller claims CNN refuses to book him 'for any show on any topic'

Miller last appeared on CNN in October during heated clash over National Guard deployments

By Max Bacall Fox News
US seizes ‘illicit’ Venezuelan tanker tied to ‘funding and financing’ terrorism: Stephen Miller Video

US seizes ‘illicit’ Venezuelan tanker tied to ‘funding and financing’ terrorism: Stephen Miller

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller discusses the U.S. seizing a Venezuelan tanker and claims CNN banned him from its network on ‘Hannity.’

White House advisor Stephen Miller believes CNN will no longer book him on any program to discuss any topic, despite making himself available.

Miller said the White House communications office reached out to CNN to schedule him for an interview on "any show from dawn to dusk," to discuss "any topic with any host at any time," to respond to coverage he described as fake news hit pieces.

Stephen Miller

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller is seen outside the White House on Oct. 6. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"And you know what CNN's response was? 'We will not take him, period, for any show on any topic,'" Miller said on "Hannity" Wednesday.

TRUMP SAYS 'ANY DEAL' TO BUY WARNER BROS SHOULD INCLUDE CNN

His claim comes after "Hannity" aired clips of Miller's heated clashes with network hosts.

Stephen Miller

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks at the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room in the White House on May 1 in Washington, D.C.  (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

When asked for comment, a CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Miller would be welcome back on the channel.

"Members of the administration, including Stephen Miller, are welcome to come on our air. As a news organization, we make editorial decisions about the stories we cover and when, and that depends on the news priorities of the day. We look forward to having Stephen on again in the future as the news warrants."

Stephen Miller breaks down long-term immigration impacts, assimilation. Video

Miller last appeared on CNN on Oct. 6, when he sparred with the network's host over National Guard deployments and threats to ICE personnel.

White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung chimed in on X, writing that, "CNN is so afraid they declined to have [Miller] on, probably because they know he’d run circles around any of their hosts. CNN is actively engaging in partisan politics and acting as the propaganda arm of the Democrat party."

Max Bacall is a Digital Production Assistant for the SEO team at Fox News Digital.

