Pam Bondi says Americans have 'scandal fatigue' and are 'over' Dems' impeachment push

White House impeachment adviser Pam Bondi said on Thursday that the American people have "scandal fatigue" following House Democrats’ impeachment push against President Trump, despite unclear evidence of a crime.

“At this point, the American people, I think, are over this. Even as 'Vanity Fair' said, I think they have scandal fatigue. We want Congress to get back to work to do what they're meant to do,” Bondi told “America’s Newsroom.”

TRUMP TELLS PELOSI IN BLISTERING LETTER THAT DEMS ARE 'DECLARING OPEN WAR ON AMERICAN DEMOCRACY'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set the stage Thursday for a potentially bruising fight between the leadership of the two chambers over impeachment, as he tore into Nancy Pelosi for “shoddy work” and said Democrats may be “too afraid” to send the articles to the Senate after the House speaker abruptly held off on transmitting them.

“This particular House of Representatives has let its partisan rage at this particular president create a toxic new precedent that will echo well into the future,” McConnell said on the floor, accusing Democrats of giving in to "temptation" with their impeachment vote while challenging their handling of the articles in the aftermath.

"Looks like the prosecutors are getting cold feet," the Senate GOP leader mused.

McConnell’s remarks came the morning after House Democrats voted to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I think at this point because the evidence is so weak, so flimsy, we want Congress to get back to work to what they were meant to do to be there," Bondi said. "I think the president is going to be happy with whatever the senators decide, Leader McConnell and Chuck Schumer.”

“Nancy Pelosi is not a senator. I guess she forgot that” Bondi added.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and Julia Musto contributed to this report.