White House edits transcript to downplay support for Ukraine to join NATO

The White House appears to be walking back its expressed support for Ukraine to join NATO.

CBS News Radio correspondent Steven Portnoy asked White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday if the Biden administration backed the idea of the global alliance welcoming Ukraine.

"I'm saying Ukr- yeah. Yeah," Jean-Pierre responded. "Like I said, the Biden administration is committed to ensuring that NATO's door remains open to aspirants when they are ready and able to meet the commitments.

She continued, "So they have to make- meet the commitments and the obligations of membership, and contribute to security in the Euro-Atlantic area."

However, as New York Post reporter Steven Nelson pointed out, the "yeah" portion of Jean-Pierre's response was edited from the official White House transcript.

"That answer got a copy-edit from someone," Nelson wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.