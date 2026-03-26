WATCH: Airport travelers reveal what they truly think about ICE helping TSA with massive lines

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Travelers at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport were very grateful to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for lending TSA a helping hand, with some saying they had been waiting in line for three to four hours.

While travelers at Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport expressed disdain for federal agents’ presence at major airports, people hoping to catch flights in Houston took a different tone.

"I think it has been very helpful. They have been helping people go to the right places and help them out," one traveler named Pinal told Fox News Digital.

Pinal, who was waiting in line outside the airport, said that despite the controversy surrounding ICE, "I haven't felt it being unsafe."

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"I think it's great, having someone out here moving it forward," another traveler waiting outside named Lancet told Fox News Digital. "I’m glad they're here, and I feel safe, I feel completely safe."

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport has been among the airports most heavily impacted by the partial government shutdown, which has led to TSA agents missing paychecks for more than 40 days. Nearly 500 TSA agents have quit, and as of Friday, the agency has missed out on $1 billion in pay.

The partial shutdown was caused by disagreements in Congress over ICE and Border Patrol’s enforcement of immigration law in cities across the U.S., with Democrats making funding contingent on major changes in tactics and policy. Late Thursday night, the Senate passed a bill to fund most of DHS, including TSA, but it is not final. The House still needs to approve the measure and send it to the president before funding resumes and workers are paid.

Meanwhile, the impacts of the partial shutdown continue to be felt nationwide. On Thursday, lines at Bush snaked through check-in, baggage claim, out the doors and through underground subway tunnels. One traveler who did not share his name estimated he and his family had to walk two miles to reach the back of the line. While many arrived several hours ahead of their scheduled departure times, others could be seen frantically searching for terminals with shorter lines.

ICE had a strong presence at the airport on Thursday, with agents directing travelers, passing out water and assisting airport staff in setting up new lanes.

"I feel safe with them here, you know, there's a lot of people here, and to have a police presence here is just like, it's refreshing to know that law enforcement is here keeping everything in control," a young man named Matt told Fox News Digital.

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Matt said that he and a friend, Nick, had a friendly interaction with an agent when they arrived at the airport.

"He didn't have to talk to us, like he just sent us some good vibes, you know?" he said.

"I feel like you hear a lot of things on social media and stuff about people being mean. I just think about them, and I'm like, man, imagine people are just being fed stuff [online], that you're putting their lives in danger, that they're mean. And you're like … that guy was extremely nice," said Nick.

"Sometimes the messaging can make people hate people that are working and just try[ing] to do their job," added Nick.

Meanwhile, underground, where the overflow line to get through TSA went well past the next few terminals, the main complaint from passengers was the heat from a barely functioning air conditioning system.

"It's hot. It's very hot," said a traveler named April.

April said she was grateful for the ICE agents’ presence. "They gave us water, and they said good morning when we walked in. I'm sure they're just as miserable down here," she said.

"They've been great, very kind, very helpful. They've got water," another traveler named Maria said with a big smile.

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While most travelers who spoke with Fox News Digital said they believed ICE’s presence at the airport was positive, one traveler named Tim said he felt "indifferent."

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"I didn't feel unsafe before without them, so that doesn’t add or subtract from that," he explained.

Outside the busiest terminal, a female traveler who did not identify herself told Fox News Digital, "I'm grateful that they stepped in and are helping. Everybody's super kind and calm and handing out waters and just doing what they have to do."

"There's a lot of people to blame," she went on. "But at least I think the important part is everybody's working together to try to be as efficient as possible."

"I got here at 10, and my flight is at 1:30. So, I got there in enough time, hopefully," she added.